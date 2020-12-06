Michael Ellis McGugan -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Michael Ellis McGugan, 48, of St. Matthews, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Michael was born on Jan. 21, 1972, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Ellis McGugan and Kathleen Smith Herron. He was a heavy machine operator with Land Logistics , LLC.

Survivors include his wife, Rosemary Proveaux McGugan of the home; daughter, Jennifer McGugan Anderson of Orangeburg; mother, Kathleen S. Herron (Richard) of St. Matthews; sister, Brandy McGugan Mintz (Randall) of St. Matthews; a number of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the American Liver Foundation at P.O. Box 299 West Orange, N.J. 07052.

