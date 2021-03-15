Michael Edward Chavis Sr. -- Orangeburg

His memory will be cherished by his survivors that include his son, Michael Edward Chavis Jr.; his daughter, April "Chavis" Bell (Wesley Dearman); his grandchildren, A'aliyah (Grayson) Singleton, and Kristen Chavis; his mother, Louise Chavis and stepfather, Kirby Chavis; his brother, Charles (Diane) Chavis; two sisters, Susie (AP) Amaker and Connie (Donnie) Hall; two stepsisters, Kim (Stacey) Self and Kristy (Lee) Strickland; a stepbrother, Kevin (Diana) Chavis; numerous nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and nephews.