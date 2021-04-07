Michael E. Harris -- Bamberg

BAMBERG – Graveside service for Mr. Michael E. Harris will be held at noon April 8, 2021, in Bamberg Memory Gardens, Bamberg.
Mr. Michael Emanuel Harris peacefully entered into eternal rest Friday, April 2, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.
Michael was born in Bamberg County on Aug. 30, 1963, and was the son of the late Evelyn Elaine Harris-Williams.
He leaves to mourn and cherish fond memories a daughter, Tiara (Austin) Nwoji of Atlanta; a son, Christopher Wannamaker of Orangeburg; grandchildren, Leah Nwoji and Alijah A. Clayton; six sisters, Wanda F. Harris, Tracey L. Harris, Stacey Johnson of Orangeburg, Fredia E. Harris of Aiken, Tina L. Harris of Bamberg, and Alice L. Harris-Scott (Dale) Scott of Jamesville, New York; a brother, Kelvin A. Harris of Gulfport, Mississippi; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing for the public will be held on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.
Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.
