Michael D. 'Mike' McAlhany -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Michael D. “Mike” McAlhany, 65 years of age, died Wednesday April 29, 2020, at his residence.
Mike was born in Orangeburg a son of the late Earl McAlhany and Jean D. McAlhany, and a lifelong resident of the community.
He is survived by two sisters, Ida Mae Hipkins of Columbia, and Margaret M. Newsome of Orangeburg; a special aunt, Rose Mary McAlhany of Branchville; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Ott Funeral Home in Branchville is assisting the family. Online condolences can be sent to www.ottfh.com
