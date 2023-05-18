Michael "Coach Brothers" Brothers

SWANSEA - Funeral services for Mr. Michael "Coach Brothers" Brothers, 58, of Swansea, SC, will be held 11:00am, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Church of God in Christ Headquarters, 1339 Coulter Road, St. Matthews, SC (Jamison Community), with interment to follow in St. James Church of God Church Cemetery, 1568 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg.

Mr. Brothers passed away Friday, May 12, 2023, at Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill, SC.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 11:00am- 6:00pm.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his mother, 405 Winningham Road, Orangeburg, SC or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

