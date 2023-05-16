SWANSEA -- Mr. Michael "Coach Brothers" Brothers, 58, of Swansea, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023, at Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his mother, 405 Winningham Road, Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

