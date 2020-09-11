Michael C. Smith -- Swansea

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SWANSEA -- Michael C. Smith of Swansea passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

Born Aug. 12, 1951, to the late Charlie and Hazel Nelson, Michael served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy respectively. He retired from Albemarle Corp. in Orangeburg.

Survivors include his sons, Christopher David and Richard Coy Smith; brother, Charles Bryant; granddaughter, Abby Smith; companion, Marsha Redmond; and special friend, Craig Smith; along with many nieces and nephews who were found late in life.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Ralph Smith and Carl Nelson, and sister, Judy Lawson.

A memorial service at Fort Jackson Cemetery with military honors will be held at a later date.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home, Elloree, is in charge of arrangements.