Michael Blade Hoover -- Neeses

NEESES — Michael Blade Hoover, 28, of Neeses, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Mount Beulah P.H. Church, 2610 Ninety-Six Road, Neeses.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Chaplain Joe Franklin, the Rev. Henry Chavis and the Rev. Darrin Thompson Benton will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Mount Beulah P.H. Church prior to the funeral service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Chris Bennett, Palmer Townsend, Stephen Lewis (General Foreman), Austin Wilcox, Casey Littleton (Foreman) and Michael Kooy.

Michael was known as a free spirit. He loved to travel and meet new people. Michael had a heart for helping others. He has worked for the last eight and a half years as a Journeyman Lineman and the last several months he was working in Amite City in Louisiana with Pike Electric. Throughout the years Michael has taken extra classes for additional training and certifications. He believed in turning the next page and asking, “What can we do, how can we do more?” Michael has certifications in class A CDL driving tractor trailers, several certifications in medical training and numerous certifications in training as a fire fighter through the Fire Academy. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of several fire departments including Neeses, St. Matthews and Old Belleville Fire Departments. Michael attended Northwest Lineman College where he received numerous certificates and certifications. He believed in family and was a strong protector of his mother, sister and his nephew, Thomas who affectionately referred to as his neph-son. (half-nephew-half son)

Michael is survived by his parents, Jennifer (Shan) Benton and Kelvin Hoover; sister, Mary Hoover; nephew, Thomas LeeBlade; half-brothers, KJ Hoover, Kaiden Hoover; stepbrother, Travis (Tara) Benton; two stepsisters, Shana Benton, and Jennifer (Heath) Hightower; and a special friend that Michael thought of as a brother, Chris Bennett. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lee Roy and Sylvia Phillips.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Pike Electric General Foreman, Mr. Stephen Lewis, for going above and beyond for Michael at his time of need. He took Michael under his wing. Michael looked up to him with the utmost respect and honor. The family also wishes to thank Pike Electric Foreman, Mr. Casey Littleton, and all of the employees (brothers) at Pike Electric, because you guys are the heart and soul who keep this country going.

