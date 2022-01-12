 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Michael Anthony Morgan -- Orangeburg

  • 0

ORANGEBURG -- Michael Anthony Morgan, 37, of 115 Broughton St., died Jan. 7, 2022, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of his father, Eddie Morgan, at 261 Crossover Road, Orangeburg, and the funeral home. The family will be receiving limited guest due to COVID-19. Everyone must wear a mask when visiting the residence.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Virgin Orbit poised for small satellite launch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News