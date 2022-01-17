Michael Anthony Morgan -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Michael Anthony Morgan, 37, of 115 Broughton St., died Jan. 7, 2022, at his residence.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

Friends may call at the residence of his father, Eddie Morgan, 261 Crossover Road, Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Everyone must wear a mask when visiting the residence.

