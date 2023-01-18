 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Michael A. Burnham -- Cayce

  • 0

CAYCE — Michael A. Burnham, loving son and brother, passed away on Jan. 14, 2023.

He was known for his charming personality, larger than life smile, and love for laughter.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, 3379 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118, with the Rev. Thomas Brookshire officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg.

Michael was born in Orangeburg, to Indra W. Burnham and the late Darrell Leighton Burnham.

He is remembered with love by his mother, Indra W. Burnham; stepfather, Matthew Vissac; sisters, Michelle Campbell (Andy), Linda Levesque (Jeff); grandmothers, Anne Burnham and Donna Vissac; along with nieces, cousins, aunts, uncles, and dear friends.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

French Guiana: The center of drug smuggling to Europe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News