Michael A. Burnham -- Cayce

CAYCE — Michael A. Burnham, loving son and brother, passed away on Jan. 14, 2023.

He was known for his charming personality, larger than life smile, and love for laughter.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, 3379 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118, with the Rev. Thomas Brookshire officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg.

Michael was born in Orangeburg, to Indra W. Burnham and the late Darrell Leighton Burnham.

He is remembered with love by his mother, Indra W. Burnham; stepfather, Matthew Vissac; sisters, Michelle Campbell (Andy), Linda Levesque (Jeff); grandmothers, Anne Burnham and Donna Vissac; along with nieces, cousins, aunts, uncles, and dear friends.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868.