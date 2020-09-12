Mia Margaret Van Benschoten -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Mia Margaret Van Benschoten, age 53, of Old Manor Road, Columbia, died on Aug. 31, 2020 of natural causes.
Mia was born in Poughkeepsie, New York, on Dec. 24, 1966, the daughter of the late Claudia Ellen Gleaton and Lynn Van Benschoten. She is survived by her brothers, Brian (Tammy) of Mineral, Virginia, and Daniel of Fredericksburg, Virginia; niece, Heather M. Virts; nephews, Chet and Seth Van Benschoten; and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Mia had several health issues with which she dealt, but she persevered. She was a beautiful soul who cared deeply for her family and friends. She dearly loved her birds; they were her children. She always had a corny joke to share, and she enjoyed laughing with her listeners. She shared her family's love of the Clemson Tigers.
Her memory will be forever etched in our family's hearts.
A memorial service will be held at a later date
