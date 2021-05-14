Meta Mae Frazier -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Meta Mae Frazier, 82, of 382 Bridge St., died Monday, May 10, 2021, at her residence.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 11 a.m in the Canaan United Methodist Church Cemetery, Cope.

The Bamberg Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

Public viewing will be held on Friday from 1 to 7 p.m.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

The family will be greeting friends at the home.