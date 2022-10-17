Merlin "Murph" Young -- Norway

NORWAY -- The funeral service for Mr. Merlin "Murph" Young, 64, of Norway will be held 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Bushy Pond Baptist Church in Norway.

Mr. Young will be placed in the church prior to the service for viewing.

Mr. Young passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 17, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. daily at the residence. Please wear a mask when visiting.

Friends may also call the funeral home.