Meril Ott Murphy -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Meril Ott Murphy, 78, of Orangeburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at White House United Methodist Church Cemetery, 3571 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg.

Mr. Murphy was born on Sept. 6, 1943, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Willie Meril Murphy and the late Goldie Murray Dantzler (Edgar). He was predeceased by two brothers ,Jackie Murphy (Grace) and Joe Murphy (Carol) and a sister, Emily Carter Carson. He retired from Husqvarna. Mr. Murphy loved being with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Mary Brunson Murphy; sons, Tim Murphy (Kay) of Lodge, Bill Murphy (Geraldine) of Orangeburg; daughter, Misty Webber (Jay) of Orangeburg; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Regency Hospice for their love and care of Mr. Murphy during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to White House United Methodist Church at 3571 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

