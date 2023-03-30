DENMARK - The funeral service for Mr. Melvin Wright, 69, of Denmark will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, at Central Baptist Church in Denmark. Interment will be in the Denmark Community Cemetery in Denmark. Mr. Wright will be placed in the church prior to the service for viewing.

He passed away March 27, 2023.

The viewing will be from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family will receive visitors at the residence of his older sister, Daisy Wright Sanders, 120 Progressive Way, Denmark.

Please adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines when visiting.

Friends may also call the funeral home.