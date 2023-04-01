Oct. 4, 1931 - March 30, 2023

COPE -- Melvin W. Fogle, 91, of the Canaan Community in Cope, SC, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Canaan Baptist Church, 4977 Cannon Bridge Road, Cope. Pastor Sam Hightower and Rev. Alan Woodward will be officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 - 4:00 PM on Sunday, April 2, 2023, prior to the funeral service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Robert Chitty, Adam Fogle, Randy Carrigg, Kenny Carrigg, Sam Hightower, Harold Hayden and Rodney Ballard. Honorary pallbearers will be Mr. Fogle's nieces and nephews.

Mr. Fogle was born on October 4, 1931, in Cope, SC. He was the son of the late Frank Risher Fogle and the late Pansy Jameson Fogle. He retired from Food Lion as a truck driver. He was also employed by Hygrade and Thurston Motor Lines. Mr. Fogle was a member of Canaan Baptist Church where he served as a former church treasurer, RA leader, a former deacon and Sunday school teacher. He also attended Cope Baptist Church and served as a former deacon and Senior Adult leader. He was also a member of the Keenager's Sunday school class at Northside Baptist Church. He was predeceased by his parents; a son, Tim Fogle; and nine siblings.

Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Jimmie Carrigg Fogle; son, Robert Fogle; granddaughter, Marie Fogle; grandsons, Bobby Fogle, Adam Fogle (Tiffany); three great-granddaughters, Erika Hubbard, DaKota Fogle, Selena Fogle; and five great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Canaan Baptist Church at 4977 Cannon Bridge Road, Cope, SC, 29038; or to Edisto Home Care and Hospice at 1180 Boulevard St., Orangeburg, SC, 29115.

