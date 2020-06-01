Melvin Stokes Jr. -- Branchville

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BRANCHVILLE -- Melvin Stokes Jr., 67, of 4655 Hudson Road, died May 18, 2020, at Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Williams Cemetery, Hudson Road, Cope.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 12 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Shirley Crosby, 1672 Hunting Road, Branchville, and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family is receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Melvin Stokes, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.