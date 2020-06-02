Melvin Stokes Jr. -- Bamberg

BAMBERG – Graveside services for Melvin Stokes Jr., 67, of 381 Bridge St., will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Williams Cemetery of Emanuel AME Church. Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.
He died May 27 at Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center.
Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Shirley Crosby, 1672 Hunting Road, Branchville, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family is receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.
