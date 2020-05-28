Melvin Stokes Jr. -- Bamberg
Melvin Stokes Jr. -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Melvin Stokes Jr., 67, of 381 Bridge St., Bamberg, SC 29003, died suddenly Tuesday, May 27, 2020.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Shirley Crosby, 1672 Hunting Road, Branchville, 29432, and Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

