Melvin Richardson Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Mr. Melvin Richardson Jr., 72, will be held at noon Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home Inc., 2119 Dorchester Road, North Charleston. Interment services will follow at Riverview Memorial Park Cemetery, North Charleston.

He died Friday, Aug. 26.

Public viewing will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home Inc.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

