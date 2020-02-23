Melvin Richard Boltin -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Melvin Richard Boltin, 77, of Orangeburg passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at St. George Baptist Church, 2590 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg, prior to the funeral service.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at St. George Baptist Church. Dr. Wayne Reeves, Dr. David Anderson and Pastor Steve Dees will be officiating. Burial will be St. George Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Trevor Whisenhunt, Danny Edwards, Wayne Davis, Terry Whisenhunt, Webbie Davis and Aubrey Watson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mr. Melvin's Men's Sunday School Class.
Melvin was born in Columbia on July 20, 1942. He was the son of the late Artis T. Boltin and the late Mildred Davis Boltin. He married the love of his life, Wanda Dell Whisenhunt on July 26, 1964. Melvin was employed by South Carolina Highway Department and retired after 28 years of service. He was a gentle, caring man with a heart of gold. He was a member of St. George Baptist Church. He loved the Lord.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Wanda Dell W. Boltin.
Friends may call the residence of Ann Young at 553 Norway Road, Orangeburg, S.C. 29115.
Memorials may be made to St. George Baptist Church Seniors at 2590 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.
