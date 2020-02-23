Melvin Richard Boltin -- Orangeburg

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at St. George Baptist Church. Dr. Wayne Reeves, Dr. David Anderson and Pastor Steve Dees will be officiating. Burial will be St. George Baptist Church Cemetery.

Melvin was born in Columbia on July 20, 1942. He was the son of the late Artis T. Boltin and the late Mildred Davis Boltin. He married the love of his life, Wanda Dell Whisenhunt on July 26, 1964. Melvin was employed by South Carolina Highway Department and retired after 28 years of service. He was a gentle, caring man with a heart of gold. He was a member of St. George Baptist Church. He loved the Lord.