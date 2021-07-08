 Skip to main content
Melvin Paige -- Orangeburg
Melvin Paige -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Melvin Paige, 81, of 942 Corona Drive, Orangeburg, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at TRMC following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving guests.

