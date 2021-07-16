Melvin Paige -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Melvin Paige, 81, of 942 Corona Drive, died July 6, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness.

Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

The family will not be receiving visitors due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com