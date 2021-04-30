Melvin Mickens -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Melvin Mickens, 59, of Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Dr. Lavern Witherspoon is officiating.

Melvin was born July 10, 1961, in Jersey City, N.J., to Ella Mickens Colclough and the late Isaac Thomas. Melvin departed this life on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

He attended the University of South Carolina and received an associate degree in industrial maintenance.

Melvin was a heating and air conditioning technician at Berkeley Heating and Air Conditioning in Hanahan. He loved tools and thought he had to have anything innovative.

Melvin leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Cynthia; his mother, Ella Colclough of Sumter; two brothers, Ricky and Richie (Blondell) Colclough of Sumter; one sister, Sharon Colclough of Maryland; two stepchildren, George (Kristi) Richardson Jr. and Jessica (Brittany) Richardson of Orangeburg; two grandchildren, George III and Grayson Richardson; in-laws, Marion and Francis Mack; three nephews, Corey (Whitley) Farrell of Sackets Harbor, N.Y., and Raiqwan and Brandon Colclough of Sumter; two aunts, Essie Mae Mack of Orangeburg, Georgianna Spann of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and one uncle, Oscar Mack.