ORANGEBURG -- Melvin L. Knotts Jr., 74, of 912 Glover St., Orangeburg, SC, died July 30, 2023 at his residence.

Funeral services at 11:00 am on Monday, August 7, 2023, at Glover's Funeral Home. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial at Fort Jackson National Cemetery with Military Honors at 2:00 pm on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Viewing will be held Sunday, August 6, 2023, from 1:00 pm-6:00 pm. Friends may call at the the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

