ORANGEBURG - Melvin Johnson, 61, of 2074 Loblolly Lane Orangeburg, SC, died at Prisma Health Parkridge following a brief illness on April 10, 2023.

Funeral service will be on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. graveside. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations. Burial will be at Bethea Cemetery.

Viewing will be held Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guest due to COVID-19.