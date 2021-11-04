Melvin Hart -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Melvin Hart was born Jan. 7,1952, in St. Matthews, to Furman Hart Sr. and Cleola Kimpson Hart. He transitioned to his heavenly home Saturday,, evening, Oct. 30, 2021.
Melvin began his education early at the segregated Guinyard Elementary School. In eighth grade, Melvin became part of a group of African American students who integrated the public schools of Calhoun County. He earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from his beloved South Carolina State College (University). After graduation, he worked for Xerox in Atlanta and later returned to South Carolina to pursue a career in media marketing and advertising. He formerly served as senior vice president of marketing and advertising at South Carolina Black Media Group, publisher of Black News. At the time of his passing, he was a retired marketing and newspaper publishing executive.
His memberships and affiliations were numerous, including the NAACP (lifetime member); South Carolina Democratic Party - Calhoun County executive committeeman, South Carolina State Conference NAACP Executive Committee; Calhoun County NAACP first vice president; Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.; South Carolina State University Alumni Association; and Family Health Centers Inc. (board member). He was a former board member of the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg, the Calhoun County Board of Education and the Historic Columbia Foundation.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents. Among those who loved him and will continue his legacy are his daughter, Deltrease Hart-Anderson (André); sons, James Hart and William Hart; brothers, Furman Hart Jr., Pastor James W. Hart, Oliver Hart and Sylvester (Tisha) Jones; sisters, Vernetta Hart Brown, Connie Hart-Jamison and Janet Jones Glover; grandchildren, Janaisha, A'shanti, Jasmine, Astori, Ja'Zaire and Willow Cooper-Hart; great-grandson, Adrian Hart-Darazs; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at J.P. Holley Funeral Home, 8132 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Second Mount Beulah Baptist Church, 111 Old Bellville Road, St. Matthews. Mr. Hart will lie in state an hour before the funeral.
