Melvin Eugene Blair -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Melvin Eugene Blair, 86, of 1820 St. Matthews Road, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Julius Sistrunk is officiating.

Mr. Blair passed away Saturday, March 13, in Augusta, Georgia.

Public viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at the funeral home.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

