Melvin Douglas Pendarvis -- Harleyville

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, at Indian Field United Methodist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Robert Reeves officiating. Visitation will be held an hour before the service in the cemetery.

Douglas was born on Dec. 20, 1956, in St. George, a son of the late Melvin and Shelby Jean Shuler Pendarvis. He was a graduate of Harleyville-Ridgeville High School, was employed by Orangeburg County and was a member of Indian Field United Methodist Church. He was an avid deer hunter, president of Boo Yow Branch Deer Hunting Club and a member of Turkey Pond Deer Hunting Club. He enjoyed cooking at the hunting club and making his friends happy. He was predeceased by grandparents, Laurie W. Shuler, Eula Mae Shuler, and Dennis and Odell Pendarvis.