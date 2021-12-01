Melvin Boyd -- Ridgeville

RIDGEVILLE -- Melvin Boyd, 64, of Ridgeville, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at his residence.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the funeral home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center, 5905 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George. Burial will be held at Dorchester Cemetery.