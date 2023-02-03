FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. -- Funeral services for Deacon Melvin Asbury, 66, of Fayetteville, Ga., and formerly of Santee, will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Rock Hill AME Church, 405 Rock Hill Road, Vance, with interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Deacon Asbury passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, in Fayetteville.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Funeral services will also be live streamed on our Facebook Page, @simmonsfuneralhomeandcrematory, and our website, www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

