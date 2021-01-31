 Skip to main content
Melodisha Levy Jacobs -- Denmark
DENMARK -- Melodisha Levy Jacobs, 32 of 31 White Lane, Denmark, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Honey Ford Baptist Church Cemetery, Denmark.

Online condolences can be forwarded to www.jackson'smemorialchapel.net.

