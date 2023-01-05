Melissa Roberts Amyx -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Melissa Roberts Amyx, 40, of Orangeburg, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, with Rev. Brian Self officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends the same day as the service in the church fellowship hall from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

For further details or online condolences go to at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868.