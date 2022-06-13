Melissa "Missy" Bailey -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Melissa "Missy" Bailey, 54, was born July 14, 1967, to the late James Alfred Bailey Sr. and Julia Bellinger Bailey in Boston, Massachusetts.

She entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Lexington Medical Center, West Columbia.

Family and friends are invited to attend her graveside services on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at noon at Briner Christian Church, 9717 Old State Road, Holly Hill. Viewing will be held at Grace Chapel on Monday, June 13, 2022, from 3 to 7 p.m.

She leaves to cherish her fond memories, two brothers, Willie Husser of Holly Hill and (twin brother) Mark (Sabrina) Bailey Sr. of Kennesaw, Georgia; one sister: Patricia Bailey of Columbia; two aunts, Elizabeth B. Bell of Columbia and Rosa L. Armstrong of Holly Hill; and a host of nieces, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.