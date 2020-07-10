Megan D. Jervey -- Aynor
Megan D. Jervey -- Aynor

AYNOR -- Megan D. Jervey, 36, of Aynor, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Due to COVID-19, a private family graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg.

Mrs. Jervey was born in Orangeburg to the late Edward “Marty” Davis and Marla Strickland.

Survivors include her children, Madelyn Jervey and Mason Jervey, both of Orangeburg; her mother, Marla Strickland; brother, Kyle E. Davis of Irmo; a half-sister, Jessica B. Davis of Lexington; grandparents, Jud and Fran Davis of Edisto Island; and an uncle, Jay Davis of Edisto Island.

