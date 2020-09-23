Meek Davis 'Dave' Wallace -- Orangeburg

Dave was born in Clover, to the late Church Wallace and the late Eva Mae Callahan Wallace. He served in the Army. Dave retired as a mechanical engineer from Electrolux. He was a devoted husband and father who served his country proudly. He was an intelligent man who loved to problem solve and work with his hands. Dave was a spiritual man, serving as deacon and participating in various church activities. He will be deeply missed by friends, family and all who knew him.