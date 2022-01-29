McQueen Robinson -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- McQueen Robinson, 90, of 1083 South Carlisle St., died Jan. 21, 2022, at his home.

Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in the Capernaum Baptist Church Cemetery.

Viewing was held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday in the Carroll Mortuary Chapel in Bamberg.

The Bamberg Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.