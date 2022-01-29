 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

McQueen Robinson -- Bamberg

  • 0
McQueen Robinson

BAMBERG -- McQueen Robinson, 90, of 1083 South Carlisle St., died Jan. 21, 2022, at his home.

Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in the Capernaum Baptist Church Cemetery.

Viewing was held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday in the Carroll Mortuary Chapel in Bamberg.

The Bamberg Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO - ODPS: Two injured in hit-and-run collision

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News