McQueen Busby Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. McQueen Busby Jr., 72, of 1547 Rhoad St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory or Orangeburg Chapel with interment to follow in Canaan United Methodist Church Cemetery, Cope. The Rev. Water Harley is officiating.

Mr. Busby passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is requesting limited visitation at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Rosebud F. Busby, from 3 to 6 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

