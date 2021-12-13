McQueen Busby Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. McQueen Busby Jr., 72, of 1547 Rhoad St., Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is requesting limited visitation at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Rosebud F. Busby, from 3 to 6 p.m. daily or at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

