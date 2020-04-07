McKinley Woolbright Jr. -- Elloree
McKinley Woolbright Jr. -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- McKinley Woolbright Jr., 82, of 746 Railroad Ave., passed away Monday, April 2, 2020, at his residence.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home.

