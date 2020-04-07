McKinley Woolbright Jr. -- Elloree

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELLOREE -- McKinley Woolbright Jr., 82, of 746 Railroad Ave., passed away Monday, April 2, 2020, at his residence.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of McKinley Woolbright, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.