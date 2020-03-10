McKinley Harley -- Aiken
McKinley Harley -- Aiken

AIKEN -- McKinley Harley, 87, of 632 Sirius Drive, transitioned on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Arrangements are incomplete.

Friends may call the funeral home until further notice.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

