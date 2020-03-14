McKinley Harley -- Aiken
0 comments

McKinley Harley -- Aiken

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AIKEN -- The funeral for Mr. McKinley Harley, of 632 Sirius Drive, will be held at noon Monday, March 16, 2020, at Dash's Funeral Home Chapel, Blackville.

Burial will be in Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell.

Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. until the hour of the service.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of McKinley Harley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News