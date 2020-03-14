McKinley Harley -- Aiken

AIKEN -- The funeral for Mr. McKinley Harley, of 632 Sirius Drive, will be held at noon Monday, March 16, 2020, at Dash's Funeral Home Chapel, Blackville.

Burial will be in Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell.

Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. until the hour of the service.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

