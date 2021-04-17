McKinley Brabham -- Denmark

DENMARK -- McKinley Brabham, 72, of 97 Cardinal Drive, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Bamberg Memory Gardens Cemetery, Bamberg, with military honors. The Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

Public viewing will be held on Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.