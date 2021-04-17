 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McKinley Brabham -- Denmark
0 comments

McKinley Brabham -- Denmark

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
McKinley Brabham

DENMARK -- McKinley Brabham, 72, of 97 Cardinal Drive, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Bamberg Memory Gardens Cemetery, Bamberg, with military honors. The Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

Public viewing will be held on Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News