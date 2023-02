Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m on Monday, Feb. 20, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477. The burial will be held at Miller Cemetery Shady Grove community, St. George.