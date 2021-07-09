McCoy Daniels -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. McCoy Daniels, 81, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, 707 Arista Road, Bowman. The Rev. Arthur Goforth is officiating.
Surrounded by his family, McCoy Daniels entered into eternal rest on July 4. He will be forever missed and forever remembered by all who knew him. He was born July 3, 1940, in Orangeburg County to the late McKinley Daniels and Albertha Williams Daniels.
McCoy grew up on his family's farm and also worked in the pulpwood business with his father and grandfather. His formal education began at Forest Chapel School and he graduated from Bethune Memorial High School in Bowman. Shortly after graduating, he married Rosa Keitt and from their union came four daughters, Miranda, Sandy, Sharo and Monica.
During McCoy's early adult years, he worked for U.S. Plywood and Utica Tools. A born leader, he used his God-given gift of leadership to help form the Worker's Union at Utica and also served as its president, all the while continuing to farm during the evenings. He later became an independent contractor for Cornwell Tool Company. An innovator and truly a man ahead of his time, he opened M&S Health and Beauty Supply in downtown Orangeburg. He and his family served Orangeburg and the surrounding communities in three locations for more than 30 years, providing supplies as well as community support. M&S was a staple in the community and a testament to the innovative, spirit he was.
A grateful believer in Jesus Christ, McCoy attended Mount Zion Baptist Church in Bowman his entire life. He served faithfully many years as an usher, choir member, Sunday School teacher and chairperson of the Trustee Board. He always put God at the forefront of every endeavor and he instilled this ethic in his children. McCoy took his family to church every Sunday. His favorite scriptures were “Faith without works is dead" (James 2:20 KJV) and “(Jesus) … came so that (we) … could have life and … have it more abundantly" (John 10: 10 KJV). Always a giver, he modeled charity for his children, imparting in them a strong work ethic and a positive attitude. “Can't” was never an option for McCoy. He used to say " 'Can't' died in World War II." This “abundant life” philosophy made him instrumental in shaping and influencing the lives of many who crossed his path.
Before his health declined, McCoy spent his early mornings before work, eating breakfast, sharing wisdom and tales with his Breakfast Club buddies at a local restaurant. Some of his breakfast club buddies were James Jennings, Eric Hubbard, Morris Cleckley, Willie Gilmore, Andrell Kemp and Nathaniel Rhodes. McCoy's personality and presence led to him being dubbed as “The Godfather” of this group.
He was preceded in death by his parents; oldest grandson, Earl Eskin Nixon Jr; siblings, Mary Elizabeth Bowman, Edith Frances Shuler, Ulysees Daniels; sons-in-law, Willie J. Fairnot and Andrew Seawright; sisters-in-law, Albertha Goldsmith Daniels and Georgia Ann Keitt; brothers-in-law, Bobby Keitt and Perry Bowman.
Cherishing his precious memories are his faithful and devoted wife, Rosa; daughters, Miranda K. (Earl) Nixon, Sandy Daniels, Sharon D. Daniels and Monica Daniels; grandchildren, Douglas McCoy Fairnot, Jordan William Glover, Drew Mitchell Fairnot, Amanda Eve Glover; godson, Dajon Adams; sisters, Bernice (Douglas) Harris, Lester Marie (Andrew) Johnson, Paulette (Leroy) Richardson; brother, Truman Daniels; sisters-in-law, Linda Berry Daniels, Flossie (Johnnie) Watson; brothers-in-law, Joseph (Donnell) Keitt, David Keitt, Willie Shuler; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 9.
Family and friends may call at the residence of his wife, Rosa K. Daniels, between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.