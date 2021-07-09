McCoy Daniels -- Orangeburg

A grateful believer in Jesus Christ, McCoy attended Mount Zion Baptist Church in Bowman his entire life. He served faithfully many years as an usher, choir member, Sunday School teacher and chairperson of the Trustee Board. He always put God at the forefront of every endeavor and he instilled this ethic in his children. McCoy took his family to church every Sunday. His favorite scriptures were “Faith without works is dead" (James 2:20 KJV) and “(Jesus) … came so that (we) … could have life and … have it more abundantly" (John 10: 10 KJV). Always a giver, he modeled charity for his children, imparting in them a strong work ethic and a positive attitude. “Can't” was never an option for McCoy. He used to say " 'Can't' died in World War II." This “abundant life” philosophy made him instrumental in shaping and influencing the lives of many who crossed his path.