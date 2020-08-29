 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McClinton 'Polly' Johnson -- Bowman
0 comments

McClinton 'Polly' Johnson -- Bowman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOWMAN -- McClinton “Polly” Johnson, 64, of Bowman, passed away Aug. 24, 2020, at Trident Medical Center.

Viewing was held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, in Shady Grove United Methodist Church cemetery.

Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, is in charge of arrangements (843-563-4332).

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News