McArthur Jones -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- McArthur Jones, 78, of 313 Ocean Blvd., passed Nov. 19, 2021, at the residence.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence; however, you may contact the family by phone. You may also call the funeral home.

