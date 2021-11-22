McArthur Jones -- St. Mathews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for McArthur Jones, 78, of 313 Ocean Blvd., will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Union Chapel Baptist Church, Jamison community, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Isaac L. Benekin officiating.

Mr. Jones passed Nov. 19, 2021, at the residence.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

Family may visit or call Vivian M. Bodrick and McArthur Jones Jr. at the residence between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m. daily, following all COVID-19 precautions. Family may also call at the funeral home.

