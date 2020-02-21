Mazie Huggins Hightower -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Mazie Huggins Hightower, 83, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

Mazie was born in Denmark, a daughter of the late Thomas B. Huggins and Lizzie Leila Huggins. She attended elementary and middle schools in Columbia and graduated from Denmark High School in 1955. She wrked as a secretaryookkeeper, with her last position being at Jolley Acres Nursing Home, where she worked for more than a decade. She also loved sewing, reading, traveling, and spending time with her granddaughters. She was the widow of the late Edgar V. “Eddie” Hightower Jr.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Ghents Branch Baptist Church Cemetery in Denmark. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Ott Funeral Home.

She is survived by one daughter, Toni Ott (Clifton) of Branchville; one son, Von Hightower of Branchville; one sister, Cynthia O'Quinn (William) of Branchville; two granddaughters, Marley Myers (Tommy) and Heeley Wyatt (Walker); two great-granddaughters, Marcie Lynne Myers and Adalyn Grace Wyatt; one brother-in-law, Judson Hightower (Sally); one sister-in-law, Arlene Huggins; and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She is preceded in death by one brother, Joseph Huggins.