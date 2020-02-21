Mazie Huggins Hightower -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Mazie Huggins Hightower, 83, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Mazie was born in Denmark, a daughter of the late Thomas B. Huggins and Lizzie Leila Huggins. She attended elementary and middle schools in Columbia and graduated from Denmark High School in 1955. She wrked as a secretaryookkeeper, with her last position being at Jolley Acres Nursing Home, where she worked for more than a decade. She also loved sewing, reading, traveling, and spending time with her granddaughters. She was the widow of the late Edgar V. “Eddie” Hightower Jr.
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Ghents Branch Baptist Church Cemetery in Denmark. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Ott Funeral Home.
She is survived by one daughter, Toni Ott (Clifton) of Branchville; one son, Von Hightower of Branchville; one sister, Cynthia O'Quinn (William) of Branchville; two granddaughters, Marley Myers (Tommy) and Heeley Wyatt (Walker); two great-granddaughters, Marcie Lynne Myers and Adalyn Grace Wyatt; one brother-in-law, Judson Hightower (Sally); one sister-in-law, Arlene Huggins; and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She is preceded in death by one brother, Joseph Huggins.
The family wants to thank all the compassionate caregivers at Grove Park Hospice, especially Jacqui Shuler, Danielle Faust and Vickie Osbourne.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Homeworksofamerica.org, a Christ-centered nonprofit organization providing hope to South Carolina's senior citizens through compassionate construction. Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.